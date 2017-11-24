Earth wil come closest to Sun in January 2018

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Time of closest distance between Earth and Sun will coincide with January 3 at 09:36 Baku time (at 5:35 Universal Time (UTC) (on January 2 at 11:35 p.m). This is Earth’s perihelion.

Deputy director on scientific research of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Khidir Mikayilov told Report.

According to him, at that time Earth will be at the closest point to the Sun: "This distance will be less than the average distance between Earth and the Sun, 2.5 million kilometers less from 149 million 600 thousand kilometers”.

The expert also noted that the Earth's farthest distance from the Sun will be on July 6: "This process will be at 20:48. Baku time. The Earth will then be 2.5 million km far from the Sun”.