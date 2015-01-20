Each student to be provided with tablet in Azerbaijan up to 2020

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Each student will be provided with a computer-tablet loaded electronic books in educational institutions of Azerbaijan till 2020, Report informs. It was stated in the Action Plan on the implementation of "National Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The establishment of education infrastructure that meets modern requirements and provides lifelong learning was entrusted to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies.