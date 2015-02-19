Discount to be applied for persons and students involved in educating

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made an amendments to the "Terms of discounts in payment". Report informs, the decree was signed by the premier Artur Rasi-zadeh.

According to the amendment, discounts to be applied for persons and students, who are involved in educating. The dicount terms, which to be applied during the provision of payment information should be determined by mutual agreement of the parties. In this case, the amount of discount shall not be less than 50 percent of costs spent for preparing and submission of the information.