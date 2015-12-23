 Top
    Directors appointed to 2 institutes of the Academy of Sciences

    Meeting of ANAS Presidium was held

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ ANAS Associate member Mohsun Naghisoylu officially appointed Acting Director of Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of the Academy.

    Report informs, this decision adopted in today's meeting of ANAS Presidium.

    At the meeting, PhD in biology Vahid Farzaliyev appointed Acting Director of ANAS Central Botanical Garden.

    PhD in biology Afig Gaziyev dismissed from post of Deputy Director on Scientific works of ANAS Institute of Physiology.

