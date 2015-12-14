 Top
    Close photo mode

    Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge in Shirvan city ends

    Over 6 500 teachers from four regions and Shirvan city participated in the assessment

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge and skills working in general education institutions of Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Imishli, Saatli regions and Shirvan city completed.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

    Over 6 500 teachers attended the exams held in Shirvan Olympic Sports Complex. Diagnostic assessment carried out via computers based on software.

    During assessment, participants were given 40 test tasks according to general education program on specialty, 20 on methods and teaching strategies. Each correct answer assessed by 1 point.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi