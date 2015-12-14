Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge in Shirvan city ends

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Diagnostic assessment of teachers' knowledge and skills working in general education institutions of Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Imishli, Saatli regions and Shirvan city completed.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

Over 6 500 teachers attended the exams held in Shirvan Olympic Sports Complex. Diagnostic assessment carried out via computers based on software.

During assessment, participants were given 40 test tasks according to general education program on specialty, 20 on methods and teaching strategies. Each correct answer assessed by 1 point.