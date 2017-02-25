Details of free entrance exams made public

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Exam Center (SEC) has announced details of free entrance exams in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the center, the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 24 will refer to the Azerbaijani citizens completing general educational institutions in the current year as well as to those, who completed general educational institutions in the previous years, however, participate for the first time in the entrance exams to higher and secondary specialized educational institutions.

The SEC says that this year, payment for the first entrance exam will be made by the state, the second by an applicant.

According to information, in addition to school graduates of previous years, 11th grade students will also be able to participate in this year's first exam.

Notably, on February 24, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On additional measures regarding regulation of organization of entrance exams to higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan".