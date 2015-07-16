Despite geomagnetic storm, Solar surface is relatively calm now

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "On the surface of the Sun is now relatively calm, and there is observed just 4 sunspots. They are not considered strong solar flares, that they are not able to generate."

Report informs, the deputy director for scientific work of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA), Elchin Babayev said.

According to him, the cause of which occurred on July 13 at the Sun geomagnetic storm has been associated with the speed of the solar wind. For example, from the US state of Nebraska received information that in the northern community's N-polar observed flicker. "

E.Babayev noted that often geomagnetic storms affect the technological and biological systems: "Biological systems as an example, are the people at a risk. It also includes persons suffering from diseases of the cardiovascular system, also elderly people and children. At that time, increased tension, weakness, sudden headache.

According E.Babayev, recent studies show that storms on the sun are not related to outbreaks occurring there: "Over the past 6 months occurred two strong geomagnetic storms. One of the storms was recorded in April, and the other in June ".