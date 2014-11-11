Deputy Minister of Education: Number of corruption cases decreases

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ “There is a struggle against corruption in the education system of Azerbaijan. Such cases are prevented. In general, corruption prevention needs to implement some measures. The government of Azerbaijan, the Education Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education carries out effective measures in this direction. We are going to prevent these cases by making reforms in education,” Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Gurbanov said it to Report.

According to him, the implementation of Bologna process and other appropriate measures allow to prevent the occurrence of negative facts. Deputy Minister noted that the number of corruption cases decreased.

“In comparison with previous year, we see definite improvements. The consistent measures should be taken to prevent it and the reforms must be made. The appropriate measures are being carried out by the State, as well as, the Ministry of Education,” he added.