    Demand for physicist Stephen Hawking's thesis crashes Cambridge's website

    More than 60,000 people already read the thesis

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Demand for physicist Stephen Hawking's 1966 thesis crashed Cambridge University's website.

    Report informs citing the TIME, more than 60,000 people have already read the thesis about expanding universes.

    "Anyone, anywhere in the world should have free, unhindered access to not just my research, but to the research of every great and enquiring mind across the spectrum of human understanding," Hawking said in a statment on Cambridge's website.

    The work was previously available through Cambridge's library, but readers had to visit the facility in person or pay about $ 85 for a scanned copy.

