​Decision of the Cabinet to change working hours won't affect the education sector

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In connection with the forthcoming Baku European games, pursuant to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, some changes were made in the duration of the school year in October 2014.

Thus, the learning process, and exams shall be completed in all secondary schools, secondary vocational schools and universities until 31 May."

Report informs, it was stated in an interview of the Education Minister Mr. Mikail Jabbarov.

Pursuant to the decision of the Cabinet, during I European games the working hours of public and private institutions will be changed. However, this will not affect those working in shifts and employees of educational institutions.