Dates of solar eclipses announced for next year

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS) has specified the dates of Solar Eclipses in 2019.

Report informs citing ANAS that, according to the Deputy Director of Scientific Research Department, Ph.D in physics, Khidir Mikayilov there will be three solar eclipses (partly, full and ring-shaped) next year.

Thus, the first solar eclipse will start at 03:34 Baku time on January 6, 2019, reach maximum at 05:40 and end at 07:49.

The next solar eclipse will take place on July 2, 2019, at 20:55 local time and end on July 3 at 01:50.

The last solar eclipse will start at 06:30 Baku time on December 26, 2019, and end at 12:06.

It will be possible to observe the horizons in the morning starting from 08:03 until 08:52 in Baku during the sunrise.