Crown Prince of Malaysian Perils visits Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Crown Prince of the Malaysian state of Perlis and Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). He was accompanied by a delegation including UniMap teachers and students.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov greeted the honorable guests at the Higher School new campus. Then an official meeting was held. His Royal Highness Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra introduced members of the Malaysian delegation and told about UniMap and the university work. Having informed that more than one thousand foreign students currently study at the university, the Crown Prince said that he would be glad to see among them BHOS undergraduates.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov provided detailed information about the Higher School history, main activities, developments and achievements. He also spoke about prospects of cooperation development between two higher educational institutions in various fields including student exchange program and UniMap Mobility program.

Then an extended meeting with participation of representatives of BHOS and UniMap was held. The participants exchanged views on development of ties between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in the field of education. After demonstration of a documentary about UniMap, which helped BHOS teachers and students learn more about the university, they asked the Crown Prince Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra numerous questions. During the event, the students of two higher educational institutions had an opportunity to talk and spend some time together in informal atmosphere.

At the end of the meeting, the Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putrafor the visit and presented him with BHOS Honorary Guest Diploma.