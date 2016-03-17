Copyright Agency prepares a new State Program

Baku. 17 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Copyright Agency is preparing '2016-2018 State Program for Increasing the Role of Production based on Copyright in GDP and Related Rights (creative economy)'.

Report informs, Chairman of Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said in the international seminar entitled 'Benefit from Creative Industries: Creativity and National Development' held in Baku.

He said under support of Azerbaijani President, database of long-term statistics on this field has been established in Azerbaijan, where development strategy on the long-term statistics is available.

K.Imanov stated that 'Draft 'Legal Protection and Registration Rules for Azerbaijani Folklore Samples and Traditional Knowledge' has been presented to the Cabinet of Ministers.