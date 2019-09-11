Conference of Education Workers starts in Baku

The Republican Conference of Education Workers has started in Baku.

Report informs that Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, deputies, rectors of universities, heads of district (city) departments of education, directors of educational institutions, teachers, as well as experts in the field of education attend the event held at Bilgah Beach Hotel. Before the conference, the participants laid a wreath at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev, honored the memory of the famous ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Later, the participants of the conference visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid a wreath before the Eternal Torch monument to honor the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who died in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Notably, the conference will include plenary meetings and sessions.