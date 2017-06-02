Chairman of Maire Tecnimont Group visits Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chemical Engineering fifth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Amail Mamedova, Riyad Bahshiyev and Sanan Ibrahimov completed on-the-job training at Azerbaijani branch of KT-Kinetics Technology SpA company, part of the Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The ceremony of awarding the students with certificates of the internship successful completion took place at BHOS. The event gathered the Higher School’s Rector Elmar Gasimov, top managers of the Maire Tecnimont Group including Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Group Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero, Group Special Initiatives and Region Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi, Head of Public Affairs and Communication Carlo Nicolais. High-level representatives of the KT-Kinetics Technology SpA including Commercial Vice President Andrea Vena, Head of the company branch office in Baku Niccolo Heilpern and HR manager of KT branch office in Azerbaijan Aida Bashirova also attended the gathering.

Opening the ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the participants, expressed his gratitude to the partner company for providing internship opportunities to the Higher School students and emphasized importance of this program implemented within two organizations’ joint initiative. He also said that the experience and practical knowledge gained by the students during the internship would play an important role in their future career development.

The Chairman of the Maire Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato thanked the Rector Elmar Gasimov for support and fruitful cooperation and congratulated the BHOS students on the successful completion of the internship. In his words, this program represents an exclusive example of successful cooperation between the Higher School and private sector. He said, “Maire Tecnimont through KT-Kinetics Technology SpA attached foremost importance to this cooperation, because one of the main goals of our Group is to contribute towards enhancing level of professionalism and establishing long-term relationships in partner countries. This can be done only by investing in young generation and creating right tools to connect companies to universities.” Fabrizio Di Amato also informed that the BHOS students demonstrated excellent technical and personal qualities and ability to integrate into an international team.

The internship program is implemented within Cooperation Agreement signed between the Baku Higher Oil School and Maire Tecnimont Group on October 19, 2016. The agreement, among other provisions, stipulates that KT-Kinetics Technology SpA arranges internship programs for BHOS students. During the 17-week on-the-job training, the students were able to improve their technical skills, gain practical experience, and expand their knowledge on the fields such as Project Management, Human Resources, Communications, Finance and Administration. The interns also worked at the KT-Kinetics Technology SpA facilities in Sumgayit, supporting mentors and their teams in daily activities and helping them to find solutions to real problems.



