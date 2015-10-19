​Center for development of human capital of Azerbaijan - INDEX held reporting conference on the results of this year - VIDEO

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ A reporting conference of the Center for development of human capital of Azerbaijan - INDEX on the results of this year, was held in Grand Cevahir Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey.

Report informs, the conference was attended by about 100 students studying in 50 cities in Turkey, and about 50 students from different universities in Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening of the conference the chairman of Center for development of human capital of Azerbaijan - INDEX Rashad Abdullayev informed the participants about the structure and activities of the organization. He also said that they would continue the implementation of projects that contribute to the development and career growth of young people, and support the Azerbaijani students.

Rashad Abdullayev noted that activities of INDEX are based on the strategy of President Ilham Aliyev on "transforming black gold into human capital".

He was followed by project coordinator of INDEX Togrul Mahiyev and Regional Coordinator, Ali Mammadov, who spoke on their work and future projects, practical programs, organizations and companies they cooperate with.

After speeches a short video on the work done was presented.

An employee of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Kenan Murtuzov delivered the best wishes of the Consul General Hasan Zeynalov to the participants and stressed that they think INDEX's activities anf their practical programs were of great importance since they play an important role in the development of business life and the future of young people.

At the same time, he gave some recommendations to young people taking part in the event, by encouraging them to be more active in public life, develop leadership skills and be strong in the period of such important issues as Karabakh. Referring to the importance of holding days of historical and national importance, he noted that the activities of INDEX in this direction are welcome.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani society of Eskişehir Javid Mammadov, giving detailed information about the Azerbaijani youth congress, which will take place on December 9 in Eskisehir, stressed its importance.

Chairman of the Lawyers' Union of Turkey Ekmen Said in his speech shared positive thoughts about the work, and invited the INDEX staff and all students to the opening of Garabakh park in the Turkish city of Bolu.

In conclusion, students from Kahramanmaras, Balikesir and Samsun, spoke, gave their proposals and also noted the importance of such events for our students in Turkey.