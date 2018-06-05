“Business Education for Engineers” course completed at BHOS

© BANM

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have successfully completed “Business education for engineers” course. Report was told in BHOS.

It was developed and conducted at the Higher School with participation and financial support from BP-Azerbaijan company. The program is designed for fifth-year students to help them gain extensive knowledge and practical skills in management and business, thus addingto the high level of education they receive at BHOS and facilitating their more efficient integration into business environment.

Speaking at the meeting with the graduates, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov extended his congratulations to them on the successful completion of the study. He also presented the students Joint Certificates from BP and the Higher School.

The “Business Education for Engineers” course equips the targeted undergraduateswith business management tools and techniques, enables them to analyze and evaluate complex business problems, and develops managerial skills they need to solve problems and make decisions.In line with this objective, the course curriculum includeseight core modules: presentation and communication skills; project management; time management and efficiency; leadership; risk management; introduction to finance, budget and cost control; HR management fundamentals; and negotiation skills.For each module, two training manuals were prepared, with one containing theoretical work material and the other for practical exercises.