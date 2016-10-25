British Council and Ministry of Education launch English Centres in Baku

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The British Council Azerbaijan with support of the Ministry of Education have established the first English Centres in two selected schools of Baku and Teacher Professional Development Institute. The openings of the English Centres will take place on October 25 at Physics, Math and Informatics Lyceum, at Educators’ Professional Development Institute, and at school No.23.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr Carole Crofts and British Council Director Elizabeth White will attend the openings.

The aim of the English Centres is to improve the communicative skills of learners of English language in Azerbaijan through increased access to English language.

The British Council has equipped the English Centres with a range of supplementary resources for self-study, extra-curricular activities and access to low-cost communicative skills classes, as well as providing a centre for on-going in-service teacher training and development.

Each school which hosts an English Centre will also be the centre of a mini-network of four satellite schools in the area and will provide resources, organize teacher training programmes, activities for teachers and mentoring support for all English teachers in these schools.

These centres will also feature an English Club that will be a centre of excellence in itself - a place where students and pupils can come to practice their English communicative skills through organised activities, can consult and borrow books, films, and other resources for English practice; where they can chat to other English learners in the English Club or online; where they can find out and access the best online learning materials.

The English Centres will hold a resource of books, magazines, DVDs, as well as computers/tablets for student access equipped with English learning apps and the British Council digital resources.