BP-Azerbaijan Vice President makes a presentation at BHOS

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Annual series of BP presentations at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) commenced in January 2017 with a lecture entitled “General overview of BP operations in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) Region”. The presentation for BHOS’ Petroleum Engineering students was made by Production Vice President of BP in Azerbaijan Elkhan Mamedov.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

In his presentation, Elkhan Mamedov provided detailed information about large-scale world-class projects implemented in the AGT region including development of oil and gas Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields. He also told about prospects of development of Shafag-Asiman structure. BP-Azerbaijan Production Vice President also briefed the students about the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)projects, and the role to be played by Azerbaijan in delivering natural gas to the European market after the projects’ completion.

At the end of lecture, the guest answered numerous questions asked by the students.