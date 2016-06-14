​Blood donation campaign launched at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) staff participated in the charitable blood donation campaign.

Report was told in the BHOS press service, the activity was organized based on the schedule jointly developed by the Central Blood Bank of the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Ministry of Health and SOCAR.

IlgarHagverdiyev, Deputy Director of the Health Service Monitoring Department, SOCAR was supporting the campaign, where the blood donation activity was supervised by GularaAbbasova, Department Director ofthe Central Blood Bank, who led the team of doctors providing high quality medical service to the donors.

It is worth mentioning that the campaigntargeted at supporting the children suffering from thalassemia.