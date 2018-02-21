BHOS undergraduates to study during spring term in Greece

© BANM

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A group of undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will study during this spring term at Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) in Greece. The trip of five Process Automation Engineering students is arranged within cooperation between PUAS and BHOS in the framework of Erasmus+ program.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the undergraduates and members of their families prior to the students’ departure. He emphasized that the study at PUAS is an important event in their life. In the rector’s words, it will contribute to their professional development and would help to enhance their subject knowledge and broaden their horizons. Speaking at the meeting, the undergraduates’ parents expressed their gratitude to the rector for the constant support provided by the BHOS management to the students and for the efforts taken to develop their potential.

Fifth-year students Mammad Jabrayilov, Rahim Rahimly, Shamil Omarov and Gulu Guliyev are provided with the opportunity to complete their bachelor degree at PUAS not only because of their excellent academic performance. They actively participate in scientific, research and social activities and in the work of Higher School’s “Internet of Things” laboratory. The group of BHOS undergraduates who will study during the spring term in Greece also includes third-year student Nijat Hasanov.