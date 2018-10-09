BHOS took first three places at World Robot Olympics

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took the first, the second and the third places in the further round of World Robot Olympics held in Baku with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy, and the Youth Education, Training, Vocational and Development Centre Public Union.

More than 50 teams competed in two categories, Regular and Open. The BHOS undergraduates participated in Senior High group of the Open category, which was held for students between 17-19 years old. They took first three places and, thus, became absolute winners of the second national Olympiad of robots. TheBHOSteamentitled “Robo-sapience”, whichtookthefirstplace, received the right to join the World Olympiad of robots to be held in Thailand in November this year.

The BHOS winning team consisted of second-year Process Automation Engineering students including Khalida Aliyeva, EyvazNajafli, RamilAbbaszada and their mentors, third-year Process Automation Engineering students FaridGamidov and NarimanTaghizada. The team was supervised by Chair of BHOS Process Automation Engineering Department Manafaddin Namazov and Senior Lecturer of the department, Head of “Internet of Things” laboratory Abbas Alili. In the words of NarimanTaghizada, the success became possible thanks to hard efforts of the participating students, unique teaching methods used by their supervisors and constant support provided by the BHOS management.

The other Higher School’s participating teams, Icarus and RoboMonster, took the second and the third places. They were awarded certificates and prizes.