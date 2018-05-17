BHOS to provide education in Information Security

© BANM

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018/2019 academic year, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will start to train information security specialists for the first time. Report was told in BHOS, this will allow for training of national experts for in fields requiring information protection and security. The new course will be conducted at the Process Automation Engineering department of the Higher School.

The issues of information security are of utmost importance today, as more and more state agencies, private companies and industries are using information and communication systems and technologies in their daily activities. Thus, there is a great demand for high-qualified specialists who can ensure information security and effectively protect information and communication systems, technologies and resources from cybercrime and hacker attacks. The new educational program at BHOS shall help to meet the growing demand for such professionals.

The curriculum of the new course covers various subjects including, among others, Network Security, System Programming, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Database Security, Multiagent System Security, and Image and Speech Recognition.

Like all other teaching programs at the Higher School, the new course to be taught in English is developed on the basis of the curriculum and experience of world-wide recognized universities. The lessons will be conducted by highly qualified Azerbaijani and foreign professors and teachers with usage of the mist advanced technologies. All preparatory activities including administrative and organizational measures for admission of new undergraduates, who chose to study Information Security at BHOS, have been successfully completed.