BHOS to host international forum

© BANM

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Confidence Capital (UK) will jointly conduct SOCAR III International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicalsto be held on April 23-26, 2018 in Baku.

Report was told in Higher Oil School.

It is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and is going to be the most significant event in the Caspian oil calendar. Over 250 participants from 20 countries of the globe and over 45 speakers are expected to join the event.

SOCAR III International Forum aims at analyzing the latest trends and development perspectives concerning trade and sales of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian and the Central Asian regions. In addition, the Forum will serve as the unique platform for taking strategic decisions relating to primary directions of development of petroleum industry and acquisition of practical information for carrying out everyday operations.

The first day of the four-day event will be dedicated to global petroleum market, the Caspian and the Central Asian markets, transport infrastructure; the second day will be dedicated to oil processing, oil and oil products trade and the third day will be dedicated to petrochemical market, oil refinery and technologies related to petro-chemistry.In conclusion, technical trips for the participantswill be organizedon April 26.

Among participants of the conference are representatives of state structures and enterprises, petroleum companies (traders, oil refinery and oil extraction), transport companies (ports, terminals, pipes and expeditors), banks, legislative and consulting companies, manufacturers, and enterprises dealing with development of new technologies.

The forum delegates include senior management of transnational petroleum companies and ministries from CIS countries as well as from Austria, Belgium,China,Denmark,France,Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Turkey,UAE,UK, USA and Venezuela.The detailed information related to the Forum is available at following internet website: www.socarforum.com.