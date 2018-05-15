BHOS students to work for SOCAR Polymer

© BANM

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Human Recourses department of SOCAR Polymer LLC made a presentation for students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report was told in BHOS, the meeting gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, BHOS third, fourth, fifth-year and Master students, and representatives of SOCAR Polymer.

Welcoming the guests, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov said that SOCAR Polymer project would turn to be very crucial for oil and chemical industry of Azerbaijan. “Taking into account that the primary goal of the project is enforcement of chemical industry of the country, collaboration with BHOS involved in training of highly qualified specialists meeting international standards is very important for achieving this objective,” said rector.

Financial analyst of SOCAR Polymer Bart Joubert greeted the students and told about the company’s goals, organizational structure, activities and operations. Senior specialist on training and development of Human Resources department at SOCAR Polymer Nargiz Selimova informed about summer internship program. Award specialist Afag Ismayilova made detailed presentation on job opportunities, application procedures and selection processes. Recruitment specialist Elturan Kazimli talked about the role of interns at SOCAR Polymer.

BHOS graduate, technical engineer at SOCAR Polymer Nijat Gasimov shared his success story with students. The meeting concluded with questions and answers session.

It should be pointed out that by May 30, the selection process of the students’ applications shall be completed. The internship at the company is expected to commence in July. The students who successfully pass on-the-job training will have a chance to be employed by SOCAR Polymer LLC in the future.