​BHOS Students to volunteer in I European games

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Trainings on volunteer activities were held in Baku Higher Oil School. Report informs citing the Department of BHOS Public Relations, in his speech, head of the department of work with students and the chairman of the BHOS Trade Union Habib Sadygly, he spoke about volunteering and gave recommendations in this regard.

In turn, chairman of the BHOS student union Ravan Adilov told students about successful youth policy conducted in Azerbaijan. He informed them of the youth organizations and opportunities to participate in the Games as volunteers. In addition, he answered all the students' questions.

During the trainings, BHOS students, who volunteer at the First European Games "Baku-2015" spoke about their activities.