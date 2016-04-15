​BHOS students to take internship at ‘Azerikimya’

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The cooperation agreement between BHOS and manufacturing enterprise ‘Azerikimya’ was signed.

Report was told in the Baku Higher Oil School, the signing ceremony gathered BHOS management, professors and students as well as the chairman of ‘Azerikimya’ supervision board, member of the national parliament Mukhtar Babayev and the representatives of the mentioned enterprise.

BHOS rector Elmar Qasimov welcomed the guests and cordially thanked the chairman of ‘Azerikimya’ supervision board Mukhtar Babayev for supporting close cooperation between BHOS and ‘Azerikimya’ and for taking this step. Elmar Gasimov said that the signed agreement aimed at realization of cooperation in the field of education and training of specialists and dissemination of knowledge. Thus, the main goal of the agreement is establishment of cooperation in the field of education and training of specialists at BHOS on Bachelor level and dissemination of knowledge in frames of lifelong conceptions. Underlying BHOS success in the field of cooperation with local and foreign companies BHOS rector talked about the benefit of internship taken by students at the said companies and its usefulness for students’ professional growth. In this connection rector mentioned that BHOS students repeatedly took internship at ‘Azerikimya’.

Chairman of ‘Azerikimya’ supervision board Mukhtar Babayev said he was glad to be at the one of the advanced higher educational institution of the country. He was also convinced that the agreement would really be beneficial for students’ becoming highly qualified specialists in future. Mukhtar Babayev said that his enterprise would also render technical and organizational assistance to BHOS in terms of creating educational and research centers at BHOS campus directed to petroleum procession, oil and chemistry and process automation. In addition he particularly stressed the said cooperation would support the projects related to training engineers in accordance with the contemporary educational programmes at BHOS. Also this cooperation would involve the leading specialists of the enterprise in BHOS lecturing activities in frames of programmes on education and training of the specialists. It would enable organization of trips to the sites of the enterprise for BHOS students, involvement of BHOS students in the corresponding structures of the enterprise, as well as offering opportunities for students’ internship to be taken at construction sites during operation phase. Then the agreement was signed.

It should be pointed out that in frames of the cooperation the specialists of ‘Azerikimya’ will deliver lectures for BHOS students and specialists concerning development of oil and chemistry technologies. Organization of joint workshops and conferences dedicated to petroleum procession, oil and chemistry and development of managing technologies.

The agreement also envisages carrying out a number of works by the specialists of the enterprise in frames of lifelong conception to disseminate the knowledge, including giving expert assessment by the said specialists to the projects developed by BHOS in connection with specialists’ training and scientific activities.

Last summer 42 second and third year students studying in BHOS chemical engineering programme took intership at the structures of manufactiring enterprise ‘Azerikimya’. Of them 17 took their intership on the payment base.