​BHOS students take internship at a number of SOCAR structures

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) studying petroleum, chemical and process automation engineering are taking internship on paid and non-paid bases at a number of SOCAR structures including SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LLC, SOCAR-AQS LLC, SOCAR Polymer, Education Training and Certification Department, Oil Refinery named after Haydar Aliyev, Azerikimya Production Union, as well as various oil and gas extraction departments such as Neft Dashlari, 28 May Bibiheybatneft, Absheronneft and OGEDs named after A.Amirov and H.Z.Taghiyev.

Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School.

During the internship programme, the students are involved in a number of projects and operations while applying advanced equipment and technologies under the supervision of experienced engineers. They are having technical site tours and get acquainted with the operations, well development and production technologies, as well as learn about modern device operating principles, drilling, well completion, drilling fluids, equipment installation, quality assurance, etc., thus improving their practical skills. Moreover, students are instructed by the specialists on HSE regulations, as well as involved in various interactive team work activities and projects to effectively spend their leisure.

It is worth to underline that Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS, has also visited the production sites and met the students and site managers, having discussions about the students’ first impressions on the internship. The Rector called them to be responsible and take maximum benefit of the provided opportunities.

Upon completion of the programme the students are required to make presentations which will later be assessed by their supervisors.