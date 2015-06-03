BHOS students worthly represented Azerbaijan in China

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ From 20 th to 25 th of May the students of 3rd course of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Fidan Salimzade and Umid Tarlanly, students majoring in "Engineering Oil and Gas", participated in the past in the People's Republic of China , in Beijing, at forum "Future oil and gas engineers" sponsored by Society of Petroleum Engineers Azerbaijan (Society of Petroleum engineers in Azerbaijan).Report informs referring to the Department of Public Relations of BHOS this international event was attended by well-known personalities, the president of the organization "SPE" Nathan Meehan, president of the China section of the organization "SPE" Zhang Lei, as well as students from various universities in Europe and Asia , including Australia.

During the forum, representatives of BHOS participated in various competitions. The team representing BHOS took place in the semi-finals of the competition "Knowledge of Petroleum Engineering".

In addition, in the framework of the forum "Day of Culture" representatives of Azerbaijan were given extensive information about the history, geography, culture, traditions, music, art, national values, as well as the national cuisine of Azerbaijan.

Event was also attended by some of the students of other universities of our country.