BHOS students learn to act in emergencies

© BANM

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) who graduate from BHOS this year will not only have professional knowledge of petroleum and chemical engineering. After they complete medical introductory training, which they currently attend at the Military Hospital of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, the graduates also shall know how to act in emergency circumstances. Every Saturday they have practicalexercisesin conducting rescue and first aid operations, and carrying out anti-epidemic, sanitary and hygienic measures.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the medical training follows theoretical instruction within a new course “Fundamentals of Medical Aid in Civil Defense” for fifth-year Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering students, which was introduced in the previous term at BHOS. The teaching approaches included both delivering a series of lectures and interactive training methods comprising presentations, group discussions, simulation and practical training. The course is taught by professor of the Higher School’s Chemical Engineering Faculty, Head of Military Hospital of State Border of the Azerbaijan Republic, KananYusif-zada, Doctor of Medical Sciences.

During the medical training, the students learn techniques of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, blood sampling and injection techniques, bandaging technique, and diagnostic methods for injured patients. They also study measures to prevent infectious diseases and be acquainted with surgical conditions.

Exploration and development of oil and gas fields may carry risks and specialists working in this field shall know what to do in case of emergency,says BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. “Taking this into consideration, we intend to make this course compulsory to be taught to all senior students of the Higher School alongside core subjects,” he told.