BHOS students complete internship at the Petkim and Star Refinery

© BANM

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) completed two-month on the job training at SOCAR Turkey company in Istanbul and facilities of Petkim and Star companies in Izmir, Turkey.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service

Upon completion of internship, the students met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. The undergraduates shared their impressions of the training, told about its results, and professional skills and practical knowledge they obtained. The internship program participants Sayida Aleskerova and Leman Sadigly made presentation and provided detailed information about their experience. They said that BHOS undergraduates undertook the internship alongside students from Turkish technical universities. During first two weeks, the interns attended induction courses on safety at Petkim and Star companies and participated in a number of other training sessions including courses entitled “Seven distinctive features of charismatic leader”, “Project management” and “Time management”. In the second part of the internship, the students participated in on the job training at industrial facilities and laboratories.

The students spoke about their experience of work on projects and technical problems. They said that during the internship in Turkey the undergraduates also could observe differences in qualifications and level of preparation between students of various universities. In their words, they realized that BHOS students are more competitive and can easily adapt to new and challenging circumstances. They also quickly accept innovative ideas and successfully solve difficult technical tasks. The students expressed their sincere gratitude to the Higher School management for organizing training of undergraduates at a high level.

The Rector extended his congratulations to students on successful completion of the internship and expressed his gratitude for appreciation of BHOS management work and opportunities provided by SOCAR, Petkim and Star companies.