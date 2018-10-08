BHOS students among winners of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are among winners of the first national CanSat Azerbaijan 2018 competition. The “Interstellar” team representing the Higher School successfully participated in the finals and took the second place in the competition jointly organized by Azerkosmos OJSC and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

Ten teams from seven national universities reached the final stage of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018. They were tasked to make a simulation of a real satellite (up to 500 g) integrated within the volume and shape of a soft drink can with all major subsystems installed into this minimal volume. The CanSat, which is short for satellites (Sat) the size of a coke can (Can), was to be launched to an altitude of 400 meters and then be deployed. On its way back down to Earth, the small devices had to measure the temperature and air pressure, carry out a scientific experiment and achieve a safe landing. At the end of the competition, the teams presented the results of the projects to a jury, which commended the work done by the BHOS students.

During the preparation for the finals, the “Interstellar” team members split into three groups. Huseyn Najafov and Shabnam Safiyeva were dealing with mechanics, Parvin Guliyeva and Ismet Aghayev were responsible for electronics, and Sahadat Kerimova and Tarlan Ahadly were dealing with programming matters. “It was a completely new project of us. Of course, we were slightly nervous at the beginning. However, we had a strong, talented and highly motivated team, which managed to achieve such a remarkable success,” tells captain Parvin Guliyeva.

Aimed at motivation of students in aerospace technology, the CanSat competition offers students a unique opportunity to have a practical experience of a real space project. The main objective of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018 was to increase young people’s interest in, and raise their awareness about, satellite projects with the purpose to have teams, which are able to represent Azerbaijan at international CanSat competitions.