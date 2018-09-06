BHOS student who earned 700 points: This was my choice

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Interview with Kenan Mahammadli who earned 700 points at the entrance exams

– Kenan, please tell us about yourself.

– I was born in Safikurd village of the Geranboy district. I received my secondary education there and graduated from school in 2018. When I was in the fifth grade, I took the first place in the regional chess competition. And in the ninth grade, I won the school competition on logic.

– Whom would you thank for your success at the entrance exams?

– I would like to thank my parents and all my schoolteachers for their hard workand contribution to my success.

– Why did you select the first group of specialties?

– I like technical disciplines. That is why I selected the first specialty group.

– Why did you decide to study at the Baku Higher Oil School rather than elsewhere?

– There were manyreasons. I know that Baku Higher Oil School provides high level of education. In addition, the first-year students enroll in the Foundation program, which includes intensive English language course and introduction to Information Technology. In brief, BHOS provides many opportunities to the students.

– What do you in your leisure time?

– I like listening to music and reading fiction. Most of all I like detective fiction.

– What profession do you want to obtain at BHOS? Why have you chosen it?

– I want to be a process automation engineer. I always wanted to acquire this profession. I am confident that upon graduation from the Higher School, I will be an excellent engineer possessing qualifications in line with business standards.

– So, it is your choice, is it not? Or did you follow advices from your parents and other people?

– No, nobody influenced me or provided any advice. This was my choice.

– What do you plan to do after the graduation from the Higher School?

– I would like to continue my education and do a Master’s degree abroad.

– Where would you like to work and at what position?

– Frankly, I can hardly tell now. I have not thought about this yet.

– What does someone need to succeed?

– This question is easy for me to answer. First, you shall have a dream and set a goal, which leads you to your dream. Then you have to work day and night to reach the goal and achieve success.

– Do you think that success depends on a person? Or is it just a result of sheer luck?

– No doubts, any success heavily depends on the individual. As I said, someone needs to work hard to be successful. At the same time, a bit of luck is also important. For example, there were some prospective students with potential similar to my own. However, they managed to earn 692 points or 695 points only, although they may have deserved the highest mark.

– What is friendship for you? How do you choose friends?

– Friends are very important. Your real friend is like your brother. Usually, I need to know people before I can make friends with them.

– What would you advise prospective students?

– For them, I have only one advice: work hard to succeed. As they say, “No gain without pain”!