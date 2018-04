BHOS student designs a military robot spider

© BANM

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ For several months, third-year Process Automation Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Jahandar Zeynalli has been developing an interesting innovative project.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Working at High Technologies Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the young engineer designed a military robot spider, which can be used in the army. The device shall help military personnel to ensure safety during mine detection and mine clearance operations.

Jahandar Zeynalli demonstrated the electronic device to the former Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, who is appointed a Minister of Taxes, and ANAS President, academician Akif Alizada during their visit to the High Technologies Park of the Academy. Then the young inventor answered questions asked by the minister.

Currently, Jahandar is working on a third prototype of the military robot spider. He and his team are also developing a remotely piloted aircraft. In the future, the young engineer plans to design another device that can be used for security reasons, namely an electric shocker.