BHOS student became a contest winner

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Third-year Petroleum Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Orkhan Alikhanov was first and became the winner of a national contest entitled Kaspersky Student's Challenge.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, the contest was conducted by the Kaspersky Lab company jointly with the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijani Republic.

Orkhan took interest in software engineering when he was eleventh-grade student at a secondary school and learned to design computer applications very quickly. In November 2015, as a BHOS student, he participated in a subregional tour of the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest(ASM-ICPC)among the universities of the world. Orkhan came third and was qualified for a regional tour of the contest held in Georgia in December 2015. Alongside two other BHOS students Amiraslan Bakhshili and Emin Huseinly, he became a member of Azerbaijani team at the contest.

In July 2015, BHOS student team comprised of Orkhan Alikhanov and Amiraslan Bakhshili participated in the Game category of the national contest conducted by Microsoft company in Azerbaijan and took a second place in the competition for developing a World is Out There game.

Insummerthisyear, Orkhan undertook an internship as a website administrator at ATL Info Tech company. Currently, heworkspart time as an administrator of the Android mobile operating system at Neuron Technologies company.