BHOS student attends events of oikos in Switzerland

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fourth-year Chemical Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Orkhan Alizada participated in events arranged by oikos, an international student-driven organization for sustainability in economics and management, in Switzerland.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, they were dedicated to celebration of 30th anniversary of the organization and was held during four days in St. Gallen bringing together about 100 members and guests from 42 cities around the world. Orkhan Alizada, a Program Developer and Project specialist of Human Resources department of oikos Baku, was a member of Azerbaijani delegation led by President of oikos Baku student organization Nurlan Jahangirli.

In the words of Orkhan Alizada, FutureLab and Conference were the most remembered events arranged within the celebration. The FutureLab is a Learning Platform and Conference for oikos members, alumni, partners, faculty and stakeholders. The FutureLab2017 became not only a meeting to share perspectives on the future, but also a “laboratory” to design initiatives and engage oikos community in pursuing them. The oikos Conference, which is the oldest project of the organization Chapter in St. Gallen, gathered high-level speakers to share their expertise on Sustainable Investment.

oikos International seeks to strengthen sustainability-oriented entrepreneurship among tomorrow's leaders and decision makers by sensitizing students of business and economics to sustainable development issues. Currently oikos International has 47 Local Chapters in 23 countries around the world, which collectively accredit it with an outreach of more than 50,000 students.