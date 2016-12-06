BHOS student and Presidential Scholar: Biggest dream is to master my profession and learn English

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues the project entitled “10 questions to Presidential Scholar”, which tells about Presidential Scholars studying at BHOS. Nigar Ahmedova, first-year Process Automation Engineering student, answering questions today.

Report referring to the BHOS press service presents an interview as below:

- Please tell about yourself.

- I was born in the Lekchiplag village of the Goychay district in 1999. In 2005, I entered school №1 in this village and graduated from this secondary school in 2016. This year, I entered BHOS to study Process Automation Engineering. Thus, I am a first-year student and a Presidential scholar.

- The exams are in the past now. What are your impressions about them?

- While preparing for the exams, I was really stressed, and I was very much nervous a week before them. But then, at the day of the exams, I was very calm. I do not know why, but I decided to pretend that this was just a trial test, not a real examination.

- What was your score at the entrance exams?

- I wanted to get 690 points, and this is exactly the score I wanted to achieve.

- Why have you chosen BHOS?

- I thought that only at BHOS could I receive the best education in my specialty field. This is the main reason why I have chosen BHOS.

- What role has your family played in your education?

- My family helps me a lot in my studying and provides all necessary support, both financial and moral.

- What is your biggest dream?

- My biggest dream is to master my profession and learn English language. I am sure that I can realize my plans at BHOS.

- What can you tell about your future profession?

- It is difficult and challenging, but it is also very interesting and requiring special talents. I think specialists in this field will be in demand, as there will be more need in them in the future.

- What are your hobbies?

- I like to collect pens. I like to knit, too.

- What else are you interested in?

- I like reading fiction and watching movies.

- What literary genres do you prefer?

- If the book is interesting, the genre does not matter. Most of all I like the novel Martin Iden by Jack London. And I do like books written by Khaled Hosseini, namely A Thousand Splendid Suns and The Kite Runner.