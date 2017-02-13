BHOS strengthens cooperation with University of Houston

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Cultural and Educational Affairs Officer of the USA Embassy in Azerbaijan Amy Petersen. Having welcomed the quest, the rector provided information about BHOS’ development, main activities, and attainments achieved by the Higher School students and academic teaching staff, and told about the Higher School close cooperation with Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, Elmar Gasimov also informed about a visit of a delegation of the University of Houston (UH) from the USA led by the Chancellor and President of the UH system Renu Khator to Azerbaijan in January 2015. Speaking about meetings with the UH delegation conducted at SOCAR and BHOS, the Rector said that during the visit, two higher educational institutions signed a Protocol on Cooperation on joint Master course. He expressed his interest to further enhancing cooperation with the University of Houston in implementing Master degree program.

Having thanked for the reception, the Cultural and Educational Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Amy Petersen dwelled on relations between two countries in the field of education. Amy Petersen highly praised the successes achieved by BHOS’ and expressed her satisfaction with the Higher School cooperation the University of Houston.

Issues related to further development of relations between BHOS and UH including student and teachers exchange programs and arrangement of summer schools at two higher educational institutions were also discussed at the meeting.