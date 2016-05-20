​BHOS related discussions held in Germany

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Siyavush Azakov, Professor from the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) was on a scientific and business trip in Berlin and Aachen, Germany.

First Prof. Azakov as a member of delegation representing Azerbaijan took part in the events organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and the Renewables Academy (RENAC) AG, Germany,aiming at discussion of the opportunities and challenges concerning the expansion of the utilization of renewable energy sources.

During the visit, participants visited small village Feldheim situated 60 km. away from Berlin where they familiarized themselves with the substation functioning to generate wind energy (76 MW power), the biogas plant, heat distribution center involved in generating the heat from the agricultural wastes. The participants also visited the Science and Technology Park Berlin Adlershof.

During the trip, Prof, Azakov also visited E.ON Energy Research Center (ERC) in Aachen University and discussed a number of issues directed to further steps to be followed in order to implement the provisions envisaged in the Letter of Intent signed between BHOS and ERC in April 2015.

Additionally, BHOS professor met with professor Christoph Clauser, Director of the Institute for Applied Geophysics and Geothermal Energy (GGE), University of Aachen and had discussions about the vision and mission of the newly established BHOS Training and Research Center on Renewable Energy Engineering, the research and teaching process applied at GGE, the laboratories, as well as the future cooperation perspectives between both institutions.