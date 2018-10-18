BHOS Rector and students receive awards

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov and the BHOS students attended the event organized on the occasion of awarding the winners of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018 satellite model competition among students, Report informs citing the Higher School. At the ceremony, the Minister of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic Jeykhun Bayramov awarded Rector Elmar Gasimov a special Certificate of Appreciation for the support provided by the BHOS management to “Interstellar” student team representing the Higher School at the competition. The President of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences Akif Alizadeh presented valuable gifts and certificates to the members of the “Interstellar” team comprising six BHOS students who took the second place in CanSat Azerbaijan 2018.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elmar Gasimov said that taking the second place in the competition, which brought together 31 teams from 11 national higher educational institutions, was a great success for the BHOS undergraduates. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Azercosmos OJSC for organizing CanSat Azerbaijan 2018. In the Rector’s words, such initiatives help to enable young people to master their skills of creating satellite platforms and to encourage them to participate in space research projects in the future.