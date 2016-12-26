BHOS professor spoke at international conference

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Fuad Veliyev participated in IV International Energy TechnologiesConference, which took place in Istanbul (Turkey), Report informs. At the conference plenary session, the BHOS professor presented a paper entitled “Energy Saving Technologies in Oil Production Systems on the Basis of Negative Pressure Phenomenon.” Conclusions of the presented paper generated a strong interest among the conference participants.

At the conference, Professor Fuad Veliyev also provided information about Azerbaijan in general and, in particular, about the Higher School, which gained close attention of the audience. He told about the BHOS establishment, growth, activities and prospects of development. Representatives of various universities expressed their interest in Azerbaijan and their intentions to develop cooperation with the Higher School in the field of science and education.