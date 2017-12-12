BHOS hosts ceremony to commemorate nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev

© BANM

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A commemoration ceremony in memory of the national leader, founder of modern Azerbaijan and outstanding politician Heydar Aliyev was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). It gathered attended BHOS management, professors, teachers, students and staff members.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

At the beginning, the participants observed a minute of silence in the memory of the great leader of Azerbaijan. BHOS Vice Rector for Education, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov spoke about the wise policy of Heydar Aliyev, his services to the Homeland and shared his memories about deeds of the national leader. Associate Professor of BHOS Centre of English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines, PhD in History Alemdar Shahverdiyev told about the role and place of the national leader in modern history and his political and public activity during many years.

The BHOS undergraduates made a presentation dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's life, activity and achievements. On the basis of their research, fifth-year students Heydar Najafov, Agil Asgarov and Farid Mustafayev presented a report about the national leader’s contribution to establishment and development of Azerbaijan as an independent state and about impressive results of his national policy and the oil strategy.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony, the participants emphasized that ideas and strategy of the national leader continue to be successfully implemented by President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev. They also called upon all citizens of Azerbaijan to make a contribution towards national prosperity and sustainable social and economic development.