BHOS hosts ceremony on admission of a new SPM group

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has held a ceremony on the admission of new "M2" group of trainees to School of Project Management (SPM), which is a joint initiative carried out by BHOS in cooperation with British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution and the George Washington University (USA), and in partnership with BP and company partners.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The event took place at the Higher School's new campus and was attended by the Higher School Rector Elmar Gasimov, communications, external affairs, strategy and region Vice President, BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, the new group of SPM students and BHOS staff members.

In his opening remarks, rector Elmar Gasimov said that the Master program in Project management, which is conducted by SPM at the Higher School, is one of the BHOS most remarkable achievements. He noted that the School of Project Management plays an important role in the training of modern managers capable to meet challenges today. The new SPM students then were introduced to Elmar Gasimov who congratulated them on the beginning of the training course and wished them every success.

Addressing the event, BP Communications, external affairs, strategy & region vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli hailed the successful continuation of this joint project. He emphasized that more business spheres require now thorough theoretical and practical knowledge of project management. The vice president informed that every group of SPM trainees includes BP staff members who would apply acquired skills for more effective and productive work. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli also extended his gratitude to BHOS personnel and the rector Elmar Gasimov for excellent management of the educational process at SPM.

The new group of SPM students comprises representatives from a number of companies, including Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, Azərsu OJSC, BP, SOCAR, "Gate Baku" LLC, "Aztexnika" MMC и Baku City Circuit. The School of Project Management was set by BP and partners in 2011 to meet a growing demand in national specialists in project management trained according to international standards. The SPM curriculum, which comprises seven modules of training, is based on Master degree academic program of the George Washington University. Upon successful completion of the study, the trainees will be awarded Master certificates from the university.