BHOS holds Renewable Energy Sources seminar

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Regular session within ongoing seminar “Renewable Energy Sources: Challenges and Prospects” was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov, Vice-Rector Ogtay Rzayev, Dean of Lifelong learning department Rena Mustafayeva, Chair of Process Automation Engineering Department Manafaddin Namazov, Director of Training and Research Centre on Renewable Energy Engineering Sanan Eminov, professors and students participated in the event. Scientists and leading experts from SOCAR, State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, Azalternativenerji LLC., research institutions of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Association of the Power Engineers and Specialists of Azerbaijan and various universities as well as independent experts were invited to the event.

Senior System Engineer of Provitaz-alternative energy start-up company Ingvar Andreassen made a report "How to overcome entrepreneurial challenges in Azerbaijan. Lessons learned the hard way in the startup company.” In his report entitled “Renewable energy business in Azerbaijan, challenges and opportunities”, founder and CEO of the company Knut-Erlend Rosvold spoke about today’s most profitable solar energy systems for people and businesses in Azerbaijan and shared his views on how to communicate the benefits of renewables. The reports were followed with questions and answers session.

The next meeting of the workshop led by Dr. Sci. in Physics and Mathematics of BHOS’ Petroleum Engineering Department Prof. Siyavush Azakov is scheduled for April 2017. Topics of ongoing workshop sessions cover, among others, issues related to global practice and appropriate technologies in usage of renewable energy resources, ecological, educational and social aspects of utilization of renewable energy resources in Azerbaijan and associated opportunities and challenges. Special attention at the seminar is focused on energy saving technologies.