BHOS commemorates 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide 

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) organized a special event dedicated to 26th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre. At the beginning, one minute's silence in remembrance of Khojaly tragedy victims was observed.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

In his introductory speech, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov said that the Khojaly genocide, which, sadly, was not the only military crime committed against Azerbaijani people, would remain in the memory and history of the Azerbaijani people as one of most cruel crimes against humanity. The rector emphasized that great efforts were taken based on the forward-looking policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to inform the world community about the tragedy. Elmar Gasimov also told that all Azerbaijani people including young generation should support these efforts to bring to justice those who are responsible for Khojaly genocide.

Associate professor of the BHOS English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre Alemdar Shahverdiyev told about historical contest of the Khojaly tragedy and the special place it occupies in the Azerbaijani history. BHOS third-year Petroleum Engineering students Fardin Vatani and Ramal Nadirov made presentations about the Khojaly massacre and its consequences, and reminded of the tragic statistical data of the event. As the result of this act of genocide, 613 Khojaly residents were killed including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents; 487 people including 76 children became disabled, 1275 residents were taken hostage and 150 civilians went missing. The students called on all Azerbaijan youth to join efforts in order to bring Armenian fascists, who committed the Khojaly genocide, to justice.

On February 26, 2018, the management, staff members and students of the Baku Higher Oil School visited the memorial complex on the Khojaly avenue in Baku and laid flowers to the monument “Cry of mother” (“Ana fəryadı”) dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.