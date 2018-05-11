BHOS became the second amongst higher educational institutions in terms of media rating

© BANM

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Higher Oil School (BHOS) became the second amongst higher educational institutions in April based on research of media monitoring group of “Media Consulting Services” company Baku.

According to the information given by BHOS to Report, media activity of BHOS made up 904 in April.

Media monitoring group has come to this conclusion having followed 10 TV, 55 publishing, 600 online media, over 665 sources including social nets.

Notably, media activity on higher educational institutions is calculated based on analysis concerning quantity, quality and content of information.