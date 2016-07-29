BHOS and Slumberger continue fruitful collaboration

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Schlumberger continue their partnership relations at the highest level. This was expressed by Andrey Gerdyush, Schlumberger Russia and Caspian Countries University Relations Manager during the meeting with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Report was told in the press service of BHOS. Emphasizing that the partnership established in 2014 was developing very effectively Mr. Gerdyush extended the management’s satisfaction of the level of the relations between the two institutions.

Asset Iskakov, Schlumberger Caspian Countries Recruiting Manager was also participating in the meeting. Mr. Iskakov said the BHOS students were considered as potential employees of the company where favorable career development opportunities are available for future graduates.

Extending his pleasure of hosting the guests Rector Gasimov expressed his gratitude for the company’s contributions in supporting the training of specialists in engineering sector at the Higher School. Briefing on the construction process of the new campus Mr. Gasimov proposed the company representatives to consider the possibility of establishing a laboratory with the support of Schlumberger at the campus.

Notably, according to the collaboration agreement signed between BHOS and Schlumberger in 2014, annually the company experts make presentations on various topics for BHOS students who also have an opportunity to participate in internship programmes organized by Schlumberger in summer. Moreover, Schlumberger has held trainings for the BHOS faculty on a number of specific software widely applied in oil-gas and automation sectors.