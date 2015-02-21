BHOS and 'Baker Hughes' company sign cooperation agreement

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and "Baker Hughes” company signed cooperation agreement, Report informs.

Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov spoke about the importance of oil strategy, successfully implemented by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in development of country’s economy. “Preparation of specialists in this field is one of the main directions in the activity of SOCAR”, he added.

The Baker Hughes Country Director for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia Roy Woudwijk noted that the Company, operating in more than 80 countries in America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Russia, and the Caspian Sea and Pacific regions, has more than 60 employees. The Company offers various services, products, technologies and systems in oil and natural gas sector.

Mr. R. Woudwijk expressed his confidence in a positive impact of cooperation in preparation of oil, gas and chemical engineers in BHOS.

The agreement signed between BHOS and "Baker Hughes” company, intends implementation of financial-technical, scientific-methodological and organizational events for ensuring the preparation of highly qualified specialists in BHOS.

The document also includes trainings of BHOS students in Company’s enterprises, supply with programs for using in educational process of BHOS, the creation of specialized training laboratory in BHOS's campus and other provisions.