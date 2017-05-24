Graduate: Becoming a student of Baku Higher Oil School was a happiest moment for me

© BANM

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vahab Jabrayilov was born in Lahij village of Ismayilli district in 2000. In 2006-2017, he studied at a secondary school at Lahij and actively participated in quiz contests and social events. In 2015, Vahab won a bronze medal at the National academic competition in mathematics. As the results of the recent entrance exams to higher educational institutions for 2017/2018 academic year revealed, he earned the highest possible score (700 points). Vahab decided to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to be Process Automation Engineer.

Referring to the BHOS press service, Report News Agency presents an interview with Vahab Jabrayilov:

– How did you manage to earn 700 points? Do you think someone needs to have a special talent? Or is it just a bit of luck?

– I believe that I earned 700 points because I studied really hard. Only through preparation can bring about suchagreat result. Besides, it is very important to be attentive and concentrate on every question in the examination sheet.

– How did the exams go? What impressions did they leave on you? What would you tell about the time before and after the exams?

– At the beginning, I was nervous like everyone, I think. But when I started answering examination questions, I gained confidence. In my view, this was a critical moment of the exams. When I compared my answers with those published by the State Examination Centre after the examinations, I realized that I managed to earn a high score.

– Why have you chosen the BHOS and this particular field of study? What goals have you set?

– Within a short period of time, Baku Higher Oil School managed to take a special place among other universities in Azerbaijan. I have chosen BHOS long before the exams. As for the profession of Process Automation Engineer, I have chosen it because I always was interested in computer technologies and robotic science. My goal is to become an excellent specialist, who is well known not only in Azerbaijan, but also in other countries.

– What is your biggest dream?

– I want to be one of the best engineers, who is recognized abroad. My biggest dream is to bring glory to Azerbaijan as to the country of science.

– How do you see yourself in a few years? What are your plans for future?

– In the future, I would like to work in one of the most prestigious international scientific centers, where I can honorably represent Azerbaijan. You know, I am sure I will achieve this goal.