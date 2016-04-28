Baku will host educational exhibition of the US universities

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 30, Baku will host the Educational Fair of the US Universities.

Report was told in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, the event, which will be supported by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the American Council on International Education, will feature about 20 American universities and other educational programs.

The purpose of the event is to inform about educational opportunities in the US universities. The students, pupils and parents that will attend the exhibition, are to be provided with the opportunity to meet with alumni of US universities, and get answers to their questions.

Graduates of American universities will talk about the activities of the educational programs of US universities.

Participants of the exhibition will be handed materials and booklets.